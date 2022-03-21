Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $78.12

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.12 and last traded at $78.13, with a volume of 113244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,371.7% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

