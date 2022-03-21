Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Down 8.8%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) dropped 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 5,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 273,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waterdrop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Waterdrop by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $2,288,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,408,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

