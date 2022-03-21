Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.52

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.52 and last traded at $35.06, with a volume of 90790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,454 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $67,556,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 855.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 1,326.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.