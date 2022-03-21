Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 2916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06.
About Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME)
Featured Articles
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Mining & Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Mining & Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.