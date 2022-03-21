Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 2916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06.

About Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME)

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.

