International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 4,674 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 38.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after acquiring an additional 950,699 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $179,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $231,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $2.45 on Monday, hitting $116.32. 562,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,667,260. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.88. The stock has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.