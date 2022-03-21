iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 87,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 70,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,553,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.58. 2,584,243 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average of $76.50.

