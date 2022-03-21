SafeMoon 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $30,475.00 (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $305.87 million and approximately $30,475.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.66 or 0.07079033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,956.72 or 1.00023352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00041216 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

