iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Acquired by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ESML traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.30. 136,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26.

