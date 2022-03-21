Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.18. 10,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,153. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.19. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

