Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading 6.8% Higher This Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $373,458.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $80.48 or 0.00195942 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045713 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.65 or 0.07069573 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,994.11 or 0.99809314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00041041 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 86,714 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

