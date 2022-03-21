Stacks Market Cap Achieves $1.68 Billion (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Stacks has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $53.66 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00003132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00234202 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.00210387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045713 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00026408 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.65 or 0.07069573 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,304,057,169 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

