Analysts Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.15 Million

Brokerages expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $110.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.60 million and the highest is $110.69 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $103.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $445.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $445.63 million to $445.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $465.37 million, with estimates ranging from $458.30 million to $472.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 13.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LAWS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

LAWS traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,687. The company has a market cap of $348.69 million, a P/E ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $62.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lawson Products by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lawson Products by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Lawson Products by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

