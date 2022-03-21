Zacks: Analysts Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Brokerages expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $733.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $9.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 844,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 224,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,210 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,407,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 144,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 503.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.39. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

