Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $408.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $408.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $408.00 million. Kforce reported sales of $363.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

KFRC traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Kforce has a twelve month low of $49.89 and a twelve month high of $81.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In related news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 571.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,932,000 after buying an additional 498,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kforce by 660.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 160,343 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 993.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 111,738 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $8,185,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 743.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 89,531 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

