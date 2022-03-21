Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.58 on Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001422 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $371.26 million and approximately $41.68 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00283236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014824 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000992 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 635,664,331 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

