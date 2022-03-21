Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,715 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,715 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

GOLD traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $24.31. 1,733,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,306,838. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

