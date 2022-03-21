Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Bank of America by 101.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 28.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,656 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Bank of America by 23.2% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 79.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,163,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,376,000 after buying an additional 1,403,950 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,006,898. The company has a market cap of $344.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.