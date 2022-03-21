Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Shaw Communications reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE:SJR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 57.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 239,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

