Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 60,351 shares.The stock last traded at $143.58 and had previously closed at $141.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAC shares. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

