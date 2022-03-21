Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading 8.1% Higher

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) traded up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.35 and last traded at $76.09. 14,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 363,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 3,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $186,453.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $94,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,685 shares of company stock worth $512,591. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 134.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.