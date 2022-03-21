Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.29

Shares of Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 613700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of C$235.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21.

In related news, Director David Fennell purchased 324,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,539.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,806,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,114,368.73.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire an interest in the Dorlin, Boulanger, and Haute Mana gold projects in French Guiana; and in the Waiamu, Aremu North, Oko West, and Kartuni gold projects in Guyana.

