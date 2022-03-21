TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Stock Price Down 7.7%

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.50. 43,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,100,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Loews Corp bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at about $7,055,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at about $1,852,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in TMC the metals in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in TMC the metals in the third quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.
TMC the metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMC)
TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.
