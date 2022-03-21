NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $90.18

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $90.18, but opened at $86.29. NetEase shares last traded at $90.48, with a volume of 69,515 shares changing hands.

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.10.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NetEase by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,556,000 after purchasing an additional 887,504 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in NetEase by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,740 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in NetEase by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 4,445,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,328,000 after acquiring an additional 583,113 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

