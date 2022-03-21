Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.16 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) will report $62.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.70 million and the lowest is $61.08 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $50.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $257.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.14 million to $267.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $280.37 million, with estimates ranging from $263.60 million to $303.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRNO traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.25. 7,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,658. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average is $72.92. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $56.83 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

