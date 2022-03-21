Analysts Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) will report sales of $62.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.90 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $62.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $259.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.30 million to $260.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $274.65 million, with estimates ranging from $273.90 million to $275.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of SBSI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.94. 2,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,640. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

