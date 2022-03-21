Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 1.5% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.08. 322,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,825. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80. The company has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

