Huntington National Bank Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $37,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $8.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.31. 169,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,040. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. OTR Global raised Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.