New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.62 Million

Analysts expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) to post $68.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.72 million. New Mountain Finance reported sales of $67.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $275.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.92 million to $279.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $277.07 million, with estimates ranging from $272.18 million to $281.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 74.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMFC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NMFC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. 14,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,781. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.83%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.