Zacks: Brokerages Expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) to Announce $2.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) will announce $2.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.99. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings of $3.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $13.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.33 to $14.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.39 to $16.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share.

WTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:WTW traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.56. 28,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.53. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $199.78 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 9.63%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $447,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total transaction of $723,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,380 over the last quarter. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

