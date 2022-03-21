Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Corcept Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

CORT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

CORT traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 853,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $16,307,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 41.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,061,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after acquiring an additional 311,494 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,190,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,569,000 after acquiring an additional 260,964 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 254,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

