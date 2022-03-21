Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. Chegg reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,324,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $75,509,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $31,214,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $25,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.19. 83,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,837,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Chegg has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $96.94. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $40.92.

Chegg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

