Huntington National Bank Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.93. 4,547,551 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

