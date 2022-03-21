Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.29% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Essex LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,893,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 669,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the period. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 50,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.51. 520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,157. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.84. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $76.36 and a 52-week high of $88.74.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

