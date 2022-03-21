Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Down 7%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) shares traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.41. 1,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 78,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

The stock has a market cap of $575.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

