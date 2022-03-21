Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Trading 16.8% Higher

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 16.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.47 and last traded at C$2.43. 227,935 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 121,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

The firm has a market cap of C$402.22 million and a PE ratio of -253.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 25.49 and a current ratio of 25.73.

About Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD)

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, which is a coking coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of 9,531 hectares; and Gordon Creek metallurgical coal project comprising eight licenses covering an area of 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

