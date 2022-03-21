Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.78. 6,565,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,111. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

