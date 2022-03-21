$34.96 Million in Sales Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $34.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.77 million to $35.70 million. GAN reported sales of $8.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year sales of $129.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $130.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $176.20 million, with estimates ranging from $171.41 million to $183.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GAN.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:GAN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. 28,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,591. GAN has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Omni Partners US LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 0.7% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 169,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 123.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GAN by 34.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

