Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 43.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMXI shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $2,661,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,704,000 after buying an additional 66,185 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,717,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Money Express stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,857. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a market cap of $820.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $21.94.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

