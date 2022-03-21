Analysts Anticipate Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. Civista Bancshares reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

CIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,758. The company has a market capitalization of $362.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

