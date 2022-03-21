Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Cut to C$44.25

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$45.50 to C$44.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,600.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$980.53.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

TSE:EDV traded down C$1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$31.61. 1,023,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,908. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.20. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$24.03 and a one year high of C$35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The firm has a market cap of C$7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61.

In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.