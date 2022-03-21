Cormark Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$15.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.64% from the stock’s previous close.

WCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.86.

WCP stock traded up C$0.54 on Monday, reaching C$10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,243,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,645. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.67. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.69 and a 12-month high of C$10.57. The firm has a market cap of C$6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,548,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,548,038.12. Insiders have bought 43,050 shares of company stock valued at $338,840 over the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

