Huntington National Bank Sells 527 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.30. 33,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,436. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.48 and a one year high of $175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.