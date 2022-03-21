Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,529 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $30,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.29. The stock had a trading volume of 59,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,743. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.06. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $216.77 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

