Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading 5.6% Higher

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $55.79. 14,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,855,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 4.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

