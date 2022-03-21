AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 20,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 524,402 shares.The stock last traded at $3.28 and had previously closed at $3.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get AiHuiShou International alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.

AiHuiShou International ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. will post -9.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.