Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) were up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 155,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,591,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.

Tellurian ( NASDAQ:TELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.28 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 160.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,400,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 489,875 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,464,000. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in Tellurian by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,019,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 419,741 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Tellurian by 374.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 47,243 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

