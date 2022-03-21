RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Up 9.7%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.77. Approximately 36,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,423,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

RES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get RPC alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.78 and a beta of 1.58.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $4,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in RPC by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.