RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Up 9.7%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.77. Approximately 36,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,423,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.
RES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.78 and a beta of 1.58.
In other news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $4,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in RPC by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in RPC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.
RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RPC (RES)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.