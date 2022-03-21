Sun (New) Price Up 12.1% Over Last Week (SUN)

Sun (New) (SUN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $134.75 million and $148.29 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002006 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00045659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

SUN is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

