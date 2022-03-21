Zacks: Analysts Expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) to post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Aeglea BioTherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGLE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 34,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $71,640.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 67,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $130,220.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 257,328 shares of company stock valued at $545,246. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 383.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 40,287 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 84,445 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 172,049 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGLE traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. 5,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,304. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

