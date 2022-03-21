Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.09% of Capital One Financial worth $58,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.26. The stock had a trading volume of 122,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.60. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $121.21 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

